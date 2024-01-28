I’ve Akeresolu’s Endorsement Before Death – Akinterinwa

Former Commissioner for Finance and governorship aspirant under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Wale Akinterinwa has said the former governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu endorsed his aspiration before his death.

Akinterinwa who was on assignment at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja when the announcement dissolving the State Executive Council was made was welcomed by supporters, APC leaders, and residents who trooped out to catch a glimpse of one of the governorship aspirants in the State at the weekend.

The people of the state from across the 18 local government areas of the state stormed the Akure Airport as early as 9:00 am to welcome the Ile-Oluji-born financial expert in appreciation of his meritorious service to the state.

Addressing the mammoth crowd, Akinterinwa appreciated the people for their love for him and promised to reciprocate the love they had for him

However, speaking on the 2024 governorship election in the state, Akinterinwa said the late Governor Akeredolu discussed with him to become the next governor of the state.

Akinterinwa who spoke during an interview on national television said the late governor told him to gear up to succeed him when he returned to the country after his trip to Germany.

The finance expert who will be contesting for the ticket of APC in the April primary said he would soon officially declare his intention to run for the top job in the state.

His words ” Late governor Akeredolu had a discussion with me in his office and he told me he would want me to take over from him. I didn’t take particular notice of the date he had discussed with me but it happened immediately after he came back from his trip to Germany.

” He prayed for me and I am aware he told certain people about his desire.”

On his chances of picking the APC ticket for the November 16, 2024, Governorship election considering the array of aspirants including the new governor, Akinterinwa said the people of the state have their trust in him and expressed optimism in flying the flagging flag of APC during the poll.

According to him ” Well at the appropriate time, I will officially announce my intention because it is not in doubt that I am still making further consultations but I can assure you that I will get the ticket.

” The people of Ondo state are with me, and I am very confident that I will win the APC primary.”

