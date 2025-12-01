I Have Achieved More Than I Ever Dreamt- Tems

Grammy-award-winning singer, Temilade Openiyi, known professionally as Tems, has expressed gratitude for her remarkable success in the music industry, stating that she has achieved more than she ever imagined.

In a recent interactive session with fans on X, Tems spoke on her accomplishments, revealing she has surpassed her goals.

According to her, she is looking forward to future plans, crediting her success to her journey from having a 9-5 job to becoming a renowned artist.

A fan asked, “What are you currently looking forward to? Also, would you say you’ve achieved all of your dreams prior to stardom?”

READ ALSO:

Tems replied, “I’m looking forward to whatever the Lord has in store, and honestly, I’ve achieved beyond my dreams from when I had a 9-5.”

The singer’s rise to fame began in 2018, when she quit her job as a digital marketer to pursue music full-time.

Her breakthrough came with Wizkid’s hit single Essence, which peaked at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Since then, Tems has made history, becoming the first female Afrobeats artist to win a Grammy Award, and later winning the Best African Music Performance award at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.