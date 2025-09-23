I’ve Absolute Confidence In Your Capacity, Sardauna Tells Emir Of Zuru

The Executive Secretary of the Lake Chad Commission and Sardaunan Zuru, Alhaji Muhammad Nuhu, has congratulated the new Emir of Zuru, Alhaji Muhammad Sami, Sami Gomo III, on his appointment and expressed confidence in his ability to lead the emirate to greater heights.

A statement issued by Abdullahi Idris Zuru, Sadaukin Zuru, further stated that the congratulatory message was contained in a letter to the Emir, dated September 13, and personally signed by the Ambassador.

He noted that the weight of leadership can indeed be heavy, laden with expectations and challenges; regardless, saying, “I am filled with immense confidence that you will navigate the intricate path with both wisdom and grace, and have no doubt that under your stewardship, the emirate will flourish and prosper, embracing a future filled with opportunities for all.”

Nuhu stressed that, in his capacity as Sardaunan Zuru, he pledged to selflessly support the Emirate and requested the Emir to always count on his support and sound advice. He said: Believing that together, we can build upon the rich and vibrant legacy of our forefathers in fostering an environment that nurtures growth and unity”.