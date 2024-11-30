I’ve 14 President’s Phone Numbers – Davido

Share

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has opened up on how music has opened so many doors for himself and his family.

Speaking at the ‘Elevate Africa’ programme, the 30BG singer bragged about his rich contact list, noting that he has 14 presidents’ phone numbers.

He said, “Aside from my dad’s businesses and wealth, I know how many doors my music has opened for my family. Yes o, forget the money. I have 14 presidents’ phone numbers. I can call them directly.

“In every country we go to, the president wants to meet us. That’s also promoting our culture. It’s an amazing feeling.”

READ ALSO:

Davido added: “Every other person are doctors, lawyers uhn uhn… governor. But I am a first-generation entertainer in my family. My uncle does something like that…sic.

“There was a basic strategy in my family. You go to school, and after school, there is an office waiting for you in the company.

But I was the one to say no no no… I want to do it this way. And there was a long battle.

“My dad didn’t know it gonna be this lit for me… since.”

Share

Please follow and like us: