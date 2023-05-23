New Telegraph

May 24, 2023
IVD Gifts Blessing CEO Brand New Mercedes Benz On Her 34th Birthday

Controversial relationship therapist, Okoro Blessing,  popularly known as Blessing CEO on Tuesday shows off a new Mercedes Benz she received from her alleged lover, IVD as she marks her birthday.

Blessing CEO who turns 34 years today, May 23 took to her Instagram page to post the brand new white Mercedes Benz she got as a 34th birthday gift.

Recall that the 34-year-old therapist when to jail for weeks following her alleged romantic connection with the businessman.

But in a shocking development, after her return from prison, it could be seen that their love is still waxing stronger as she receives a multi-million Naira worth of gift from her so-called lover and businessman.

Taking to her Instagram page, she wished herself a happy birthday while showing off the beautiful ride.

In the second slide, she shows off an envelope bearing her full name. The envelope was noted to be carrying the official brand mark of the popular auto dealer, IVD.

Watch the video with the link below :

https://twitter.com/dorapeacem/status/1660910245021995013?s=46

