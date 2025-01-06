IVD Calls Out Late Wife’s Sister For Paying Friend To End His Life

Share

Popular auto dealer, and businessman, Ike Chukwu Ogbonna, popularly known as IVD, has called out the sister of his late wife for paying a friend to end his life.

Taking to his Instagram page on Monday, IVD claimed Mama Jazz, the sister of his late wife has been bullying, harassing, intimidating, and emotionally blackmailing him for 3 years.

According to IVD, Mama Jazz has denied him access to his children since his wife died three years ago, stressing that he has played Weak Cool And Even Guilty Just Because Of his Kids

He emphasized that there has not been any evidence linking him to the death and domestic violence of his late wife; adding that all the reports about him were fabricated.

IVD also disclosed that his late wife’s sister paid a friend to come take his life but didn’t succeed.

READ ALSO:

He wrote: “Mamajazzz, What did I, Ikechukwu Darry Ogbonna, Ever Do to you That will Warrant you To Want To Take My Life? It’s Been 3 Good Years Of Constant Bully, Harassment, Intimidation, Emotional Blackmail, And torture, Yet I have been Quiet.

“We All Want Justice; You Have Dragged Me to Different Law courts, Different Police Stations, And Prisons For Doing Absolutely Nothing; Why Do You Want to Take Laws Into Your Hands? You have Held My Lovely Kids For 3 Years Now And Denied Me Access.

“I have played Weak Cool And Even Guilty Just Because Of My Kids, Yet You Are After My Life, Please I want you to Tell the World what I Ever Did, you have not provided a single evidence, linking me to any D€@th or domestic violence, all you do is fabricate lies and keep paying people to lie on my image.

Now you have paid my friend to come take my own life, how deep can you be

I am tired.

“Exhausted and weak, at this point all I have is God. Please allow me to move on and pick up the pieces of my life; give me a little chance and space to at least mourn the mother of my children. I don’t even know where she was buried, let me honour her at least for the last time.

Enough is enough”.

Share

Please follow and like us: