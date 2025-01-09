Share

Popular Nigerian automobile dealer, IVD has called out Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido over unpaid car debt of N5.5 million.

According to IVD, Davido owes him N5.5 million after he paid just N1 million out of the 6.5 million cars he bought for his personal aide, Isreal DMW.

New Telegraph recalls that on October 26th, 2023, controversial relationship therapist Blessing CEO called out Davido for failing to pay the debt on the car he had purchased for his aide, Israel DMW.

However, IVD took to his social media page to deny BlessingCEO’s allegations, saying the Afrobeat singer is not owing him and that Davido has cleared off his bill.

However, IVD apologized to Blessing’s CEO for failing to update her on that.

Months after denying Davido owes him, IVD has made a U-Turn in a viral audio making rounds on the internet claiming that the 30BG singer only paid N1 million out of the 6.5 million or the 2009 Venza he bought from me for Israel.

In the viral audio, IVD further stated that each time he reached out for his money, he was only asked to send his account details but never got his money.

