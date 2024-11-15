IVC 2024: MSSN Lagos Holds Special Jumat At Camp Site

Share

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Lagos State Area Unit, organized a Special Jumat Prayer at the Human Capital Development Center (HCDC) in Noforija, Epe as part of spiritual preparation for the forthcoming annual December Islamic Vacation Course (IVC) 2024.

MSSNLagos will be hosting Muslim students and youths across Lagos and beyond to participate and gain insight into the fundamental aspects of Islamic values, symbolising the unity and devotion of the community at the 114th IVC, themed “The Message,” which will be taking place from 24th through 30th December, 2024.

A well-attended Special Jumat Prayer session, leaders and members of the MSSNLagos, in their hundreds across the state, offered prayers for peace, justice, and unity in Nigeria and the world at large, praying a successful 114th IVC.

In his sermon, Dr. Zafaran Adeniyi, Chief Executive Officer of Vanguards Academy, underscored the importance of compassion, resilience, and unity, urging the congregation to stand against oppression and support humanity globally.

During the visit to the campsite, MSSN Lagos delegation seized the occasion to engage with the host community of Noforija, expressing gratitude for their continuous support of the HCDC’s growth and local development.

The delegation paid a courtesy visit to the Oba of Naforija, His Royal Majesty, Oba Babatunde Ogunlaja, the Aladeshonyin of Odo-Noforija, Epe, Lagos at his palace in the Noforija township.

The MSSNLagos delegation also paid a courtesy visit to the Eredo LCDA Secretariat. The Chairman of Eredo LCDA, Hon. Akinloye Monsuru Ismail, represented by the House Leader, Hon Tunde Shamsudeen Bakare received the visiting MSSNLagos team.

The Council Leaders commended MSSNLagos for build responsible youths and leaders, assuring their support and encouragement towards a successful IVC camp in December. The Amir (President), MSSNLagos, Kamoldeen Abiona appreciated the monarch and community leaders for their enduring cooperation.

According to Abiona, the Noforija and the entire Epe community have been vital in MSSN’s journey to foster moral and intellectual growth among Nigeria’s youth.

As preparations for the 114th IVC continue, Abiona assured members, intending participants and the community of maximum security at the HCDC, adding that efforts are at the top gear to ensure a successful camp.

Share

