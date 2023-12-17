Ivan Toney ‘Excited’ About Potential Move To Arsenal

Ivan Toney has reportedly favours a move to Arsenal in either the winter or summer transfer window.

The Brentford striker has been heavily linked with both the Gunners and their London rivals Chelsea following a goal-filled 2022-23 campaign.

Toney, 27, scored 20 times in 33 Premier League matches but was then banned for eight months by the FA for breaching betting rules, with his return scheduled for January 17.

Despite his lack of playing time, the England international is still attracting interest from the league elites and according to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, he is “excited” about a potential switch to the Emirates.

According to Fabrizo: “From what I’m hearing, this is one more detail on Ivan Toney.

“This is a rumour I’m hearing that his preference in terms of a top club move in January or the summer would be to go to Arsenal.

“From what I’m hearing Ivan Toney could be really excited by the possibility of joining Arsenal.”

Mikel Arteta is thought to be on the hunt for a new No9 to spearhead Arsenal’s title charge in the second half of the season.

Gabriel Jesus has shone in the Champions League this term but has scored just twice in 11 Premier League appearances.

Toney could prove to a difference maker for the Gunners in what is shaping up to a fierce battle for the English top-flight crown.