Ivan Toney Drops Hint On Next Club

Ivan Toney is likely to leave Brentoftd during the January transfer window and the striker may have hinted at which club he wants to join with his Instagram activity.

The 27-year-old is currently serving an eight-month ban after being found guilty of 232 breaches of the FA’s betting rules this year.

However, that ban will be up just in time for the January transfer window and several English clubs are looking to pounce on the Brentford star’s return, following his impressive campaign last time around.