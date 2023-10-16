Ivan Toney Drops Hint On Next Club

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham have all been linked to Toney in recent weeks but the Englishman might have a preference and he may have revealed it on Instagram.
According to the Media reports, Toney has fuelled rumours of a move to Arsenal by posting a photo of him scoring a goal at the Emirates against the Gunners, which has inevitably led to some fans suggesting it is a fresh ‘come and get me’ plea.
Arsenal are in need of a proper number nine who can score over 15 goals a season in the Premier League and the 27-year-old is one of the leading names to fill that role. Toney managed 21 goals and five assists across 35 games in all competitions last season including a best-ever return of 20 strikes in the Premier League.
There is still a long way to go before the Englishman makes a decision on his future but his social media activity may suggest that he has a preference.