IV Drips Can Contain Microplastics Elements –Study

A new study led by researchers in China has found that intravenous (IV) drips could contain thousands of dangerous plastic particles.

Results of the research are published in the journal ‘Environment & Health’. These particles tiny fragments produced by degrading plastic – have been found in the human brain, liver, heart and even breast milk.

Research has linked microplastics to chronic illnesses including cancer, heart disease and inflammatory bowel disease. And now, researchers from Fudan University in Shanghai, China claim they could be entering the body intravenously.

In hospitals many drugs, as well as fluids and nutrients, are administered through plastic IV bags.

The scientists bought two different common brands of 8.4oz bags of IV saline solution, which tends to form the base of any drug injected. They then filtered the liquid out of each bag to catch the microplastics contained, estimating the total number.

