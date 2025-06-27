ITUC Names Nigeria Among 10 Worst Countries For Workers

As Nigerian workers struggle to contribute their quota to the country’s development under very harsh environment, government’s response to the efforts has been described as abysmal and short of encouraging.

To this end, the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), the global voice for working people representing the rights and interests of millions of workers in 167 countries, has listed Nigeria among 10 worst countries for workers.

ITUC in its Global Rights Index 2025 also listed Bangladesh, Belarus, Ecuador, Egypt, Eswatini, Myanmar, the Philippines, Tunisia, and Türkiye alongside Nigeria.

According to ITUC, the Index, the 12th edition in the series, is the only comprehensive, worldwide annual study of the violation of workers’ rights – freedoms that form the basis of the democratic rule of law and fair working conditions for all.

It said this year’s Index reveals a stark and worsening global crisis for workers and unions.

“In 2025, average country ratings deteriorated in three out of five global regions, with Europe and the Americas recording their worst scores since the Index’s inception in 2014 regional deterioration, the Index pointed out that Africa recorded its second-worst reading on record, deteriorating to 3.95 from 3.88 in 2024.

“These figures suggest that workers across the region endure systematic violation of their rights. The rights to strike, collective bargaining, and to form or join a union were impeded in 90 per cent of countries.

The rights to strike, to collective bargaining, and to establish or join a trade union are violated in 93 per cent of countries.

While fewer countries reported violence against workers, union activists were killed in Cameroon and South Africa,” ITUC said. It noted that “strikes and protests were met with violent suppression in Cameroon, Kenya, Mauritania, and South Africa.

Employers sabotaged union activity in Botswana, Ethiopia, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, and Senegal.

In Nigeria, a new entry to the 10 worst countries in the world for working people, Eswatini, and Zimbabwe, trade unionists faced repression for their activities, while authorities in Eswatini, Guinea-Bissau and Zimbabwe banned protests and assembly.

“Military juntas in West Africa including Burkina Faso, Chad, Gabon and Mali – prevented unions from operating freely. Conflicts in South Sudan and Sudanhave left millions in desperate need of aid and severely threatened the livelihoods of workers.

Meanwhile, escalating violence in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, particularly in and around Goma, conflict has caused immense suffering among civilians and workers.

Hospitals are overwhelmed, food supplies are critically low, and at least 700,000 people are estimated to have been internally displaced by the conflict.”