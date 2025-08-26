ITUC-Africa: Debts Crippling Industries, Worsening Inequalities, Job Losses In Africa

African Trade Union leaders have raise concerns over Africa’s mounting debt burden and unbalanced trade policies. According to them, these are stifling industries, deepening inequality, and fueling job losses across the continent.

The union leaders, who spoke on Monday at the ongoing Debt and Trade for the Economic Emancipation of Africa workshop organized by the Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC) in collaboration with ITUC-Africa, lamented that debt repayment eclipses investments in jobs, infrastructure and social protection, leaving millions trapped in poverty.

The General Secretary of ITUC-Africa Akhator Joel Odigie stressed the need to escalate the push for debt justice and peoplecantered trade governance. He warned that current trade patterns were failing the continent. He said: “Debt is not inherently bad; it is a function of loans that, if wellmanaged, can drive development.

“The problem is when debt becomes a burden, when it hangs on our necks like a noose, creating a crisis instead of opportunity. “Trade should drive growth and prosperity, but the reality is that the trades we see on our continent do not provide jobs.

It does not prioritize decent work or improve workers’ welfare, and that is a serious concern for us.” Odigie, who advocated and urgent need for Africa to redefine its approach to both debt and trade, maintained that debt and trade should not strip the continent of its sovereignty or economic future.

He said: “We will not trade away our right to industrialization, and cannot achieve industrialization one country at a time. It must be a Pan-African process built on collective effort and, importantly, on global South-led negotiation.

Odigie criticized the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) for omitting labour protections, calling it a “glaring omission” that threatens to make the agreement a jobless growth project. He said: “We have developed a zero draft of what a labor protocol should look like, and by the first quarter of next year, we aim to finalise it and engage with the African Union.”