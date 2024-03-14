ITTF Rankings: Quadri Retains Top Spot in Africa

Despite suffering defeat in the final of the African Games in Accra Ghana, Nigeria Table tennis star Aruna Quadri remained the highest ranked African player.

The Nigerian International suffered a defeat in the final to the Egyptian Omar Assar which made it the third consecutive time he will be losing to the North African in the Games. According to the latest ranking released by the International Table Tennis Federation, Aruna is placed 11th in the ranking while African champion Assar is placed 22nd in the World.

His latest ranking will automatically earn him a qualification ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympics Games in July.