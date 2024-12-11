ITTF Africa Signs Strategic Agreements

Share

ITTF Africa (African Table Tennis Federation) has entered into a Strategic Quadrennial Agreement (SQA) with the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) for the period 2025 to 2028. This partnership underscores a unified commitment to advancing table tennis in the continent of Africa.

The agreement, which promises enhanced funding, outlines collaborative efforts between ITTF Africa and ITTF to promote and develop table tennis in Africa.

The signing ceremony took place on December 7, 2024, in Chengdu, China, with ITTF Africa President Wahid Enitan Oshodi and ITTF President Petra Sörling in attendance.

After formalizing the agreements, Oshodi stated, “The objectives outlined in the SQA align with the new vision and direction of ITTF Africa under my leadership. We will work closely with the ITTF to ensure these objectives are fully achieved in Africa.”

Sorling added, “The Strategic Quadrennial Agreement marks a pivotal moment for our global table tennis family. By aligning our efforts and resources with the unique needs and aspirations of Africa and its member associations, we can elevate the sport to new heights. These agreements reflect our shared vision for excellence, development, and inclusivity in every corner of the world.”

The agreement aims to streamline cooperation between ITTF Africa and ITTF, focusing on key areas such as enhancing continental events to attract greater participation and visibility, promoting grassroots development to nurture the next generation of talents, advancing the commercialization and professionalization of table tennis activities, fostering sustainability through environmentally conscious practices, strengthening governance structures for greater efficiency and accountability, and expanding social responsibility initiatives using table tennis as a tool for positive change.

