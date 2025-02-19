ITTF Africa Reconstitutes Committees To Drive New Agenda

Share

To advance its strategic objectives for the next four years, the newly elected executive of the African Table Tennis Federation (ITTF Africa) has reconstituted 11 standing committees and commissions, tasking them with a fresh mandate to promote the sport across the continent.

Executive Vice President and chairman of the Reconstitution Committee, Andrew Mudibo, stated that the reconstitution process commenced towards the end of 2024.

“The Executive expects all committees and commissions to be fully functional, significantly assisting in decision-making and the overall development of table tennis in Africa,” he said.

Mudibo stressed the need for commitment from committee members, expressing confidence in their capabilities.

“The leaders and members of these committees are well-equipped to deliver results that will make Africa proud.

“Each committee is expected to operate within its terms of reference, with structured annual, monthly, and quarterly reports submitted to the ITTF Africa Executive Committee,” he added.

However, the Athletes Commission is yet to be constituted, as athletes are expected to elect their own representatives.

“While 11 committees have been reconstituted, the Athletes Commission remains outstanding.

“The ITTF Africa Executive has agreed that athletes will select their leaders, with guidelines for this process to be announced soon,” Mudibo stated.

ITTF Africa President, Wahid Enitan Oshodi, urged the newly formed committees and commissions to be proactive, emphasizing that their activities would be reviewed annually to assess their effectiveness.

