ITTF Africa, Ethiopian Airlines Sign Groundbreaking Agreement

Just three days after taking office, the newly elected African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) Executive Council, led by President Wahid Enitan Oshodi, has achieved a significant milestone in engaging the corporate sector.

In a vibrant ceremony held at the Ethiopian Airlines Headquarters in Addis Ababa on Friday, October 18, the ATTF and Ethiopian Airlines signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), appointing Ethiopian Airlines as the Official Airline Partner of the continental body.

The ATTF delegation, led by President Wahid Enitan Oshodi, included Mr. Tesfaye Bizane, Executive Vice President of Media and Public Relations, and Dr. Kweku Tandoh, Chief Operating Officer (COO).

They were warmly received by Ethiopian Airlines representatives Firiehiwot Mekonnen, Head of ET-Holidays, and Mary Legesse, Senior Sales Manager of ET-Holidays.

