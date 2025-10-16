ITTF Africa Championships: Nigeria Crashes Out In Singles Event

Nigeria’s impressive start at the 2025 ITTF African Championships came to a disappointing end yesterday as all 10 of the country’s singles players were knocked out in a dramatic day at the Salle Multidisciplinaire de Rades in Tunisia.

After Monday’s flawless showing, expectations were high for the Nigerian contingent. However, the round of 32 quickly turned sour, with several top players failing to match the tactical precision and composure of their North and Central African opponents.

One of the few bright spots came early in the day when 20-year-old Matthew Kuti cruised past Ivory Coast’s Jean Pierre Bayala 4–0 (11–7, 11–2, 11–4, 11–8) to reach the round of 16. But his momentum was later halted by Egypt’s Mohamed Elbeiali, who edged a tight 4–1 win (11–2, 13–11, 8–11, 11–8, 14–12).

In contrast, 13-year-old Aishat Rabiu endured a tough debut, falling 4–0 to Madagascar’s Hanitra Raharimanana despite a spirited performance.