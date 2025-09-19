Itsekiri Group Calls For Inclusive Governance In N’Delta

The Warri Indigenous Peoples Movement (WIPM), has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to protect the nation’s resources from further plundering, by investigating the alleged connivance of some military personnel with oil bunkering cartels in the Niger Delta.

P r e s i d e n t – G e n e r a l WIPM, Kingsley Tenumah, who addressed newsmen yesterday in Abuja, said there was need for relevant authorities to also focus on a transparent probe into the illegal oil activities that have continued to thrive despite heavy security presence in the region, rather than solely focusing on the alleged fraud by leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

He said: “We want the authorities to go after the high-level oil bunkerers in the Niger Delta region, the ones operating on the high seas, not just the smallscale jerrycan bunkerers. “Shiploads of illegal Nigerian crude oil is being taken out of this country on a daily basis.”