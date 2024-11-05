Itsejiris Deserve Political Patronage From Tinubu – Ayiri

Share

..asserts Warri-Escavos waterways now safe

Prominent Deltan businessman and politician, Chief Ayiri Emami, has called on President Bola Tinubu to accord his people, the Itsejiris, political patronage because they voted for him in the 2023 Presidential election.

Ayiri made this call on Tuesday after a meeting with the President at the State House.

Fielding questions from newsmen after the meeting, Ayiri said his meeting with the President was to remind him of what they earlier discussed.

On his political discussion with the President, Ayiri said “I think those issues are being handled politically. He (Tinubu) said he’s going to look at it, because when you work, you expect some dividends. Is that not so?

“As Itsekiri, we actually voted for Mr President, so we expect that we need patronage to be part of the government. Our people need to be part of the government.”

On other issues he discussed with the President, he said “My coming here today is like a reminder to tell Mr President, particularly the road from Omadino, passing through Gbaramatu to Ugborodo, and which they are actually working on.

“His reply is that Chevron, NDDC are already working to come out with a way forward on that road.

“Then the issue of the Warri Port, which has been our issue why we are always coming to the Villa and he assured us that the GMD, they are working out something on the location.”

Asked whether he mentioned the Ogidignen Gas Project, he said “EPZ? I can never fail to. It was part of our discussions and he minuted some of these issues immediately to somebody to follow up.”

Commenting on the security situation of his area, he said “I don’t think we have so much problem about security in our place, the waterway is one of the safest in the world right now.

“The Warri-Escravos, that’s the Delta waterways, is very safe. So for now, we don’t have too many issues about security.”

