It’s Wrong To Declare Curfew, Can Tells Traditional Worshipers

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has described the curfew declared by the Obatala traditional worshipers in Ile-Ife as illegal. The association called on the state Commissioner of Police and other security agents to, as a matter of urgency, caution the Obatala worshipers in order to avert unnecessary religious crisis in the town.

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Ile-Ife chapter, Rev Canon Sam Leye Onitiju, stated this during a press conference addressed in Ile-Ife, Osun State yesterday. Recall that the Obatala traditional worshippers had declared a five-hour curfew in Ile-Ife on Monday to take effect yesterday March 27 from 2pm to 7pm. Reacting, Onitiju who called for religious tolerance among residents of the town urged the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, to intervene, adding that such illegal movement restriction should not be allowed.

“As Christian Association of Nigeria Ile-Ife, our attention has been drawn to a press release by Obalesu Dada on behalf of Obatala traditional worshippers on the illegal movement restriction and call for people to stay in doors in some areas of lle-Ife from Wednesday, March 27, 2024 between 2pm and 7pm.