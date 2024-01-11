It’s Worrisome That Tinubu’s Still Making Promises –Kila

Anthony Kila, a Jean Monnet Professor of Strategy and Development, is the Institute Director- General at the Centre for International, Advanced and Professional Studies (CIAPS). In this interview, he analyses the 2024 budget, President Bola Tinubu’s New Year speech and other national issues

The year 2024 has just begun and President Bola Tinubu has delivered the customary New Year address, what are your takeaways from that speech?

As somebody who writes speeches and reads speeches, I think the New Year broadcast in abstract was a good speech. It was a good prose and it was well constructed and it showed some understanding but all that is in abstract. When you begin to contextualise it; that is when trouble starts, the speech is sort of a mistake on a lot of things. So, when you speak at some point, it’s sort of I guess things are tough for people. But you see, in reality, things are not tough for people, things are very, very bad for people. This is not a dramatic situation. It’s a disastrous situation at the moment because people are unable to feed, they are begging. The New Year was dull, so was Christmas. The festive period was very dull due to the lack of funds. To that extent, I think the speech glosses over reality, making it sound as if it’s not that bad. If you read it from Mars, you think, oh, that’s a good speech, the guy gets it.

But if you read it from Nigeria, and you see what Nigerians are going through, you will see the gravity of it. And, I also think it’s in bad taste to say that we’re winning security war with what just happened a few days before the speech. Yes, that’s really bad taste. It shows indolence and incompetence from the part of the presidency and who- ever prepared the speech. Or maybe, it was outdated as someone has pointed out. Maybe they had written it before the last day of the event. But it’s still indolent because the president should have updated and upgraded it. And it may be, maybe they should have made the president do the recording again if it was not a live broadcast. Again, the speech is full of contrast. The speech says do not flutter, do not flinch, it reminds one of Churchillian, British style, and a bit of American style.

It lacks the needed content to in- spire people who are despondent, hungry and desperate. Overall, from the speech, it appears the best thing that happened in 2023 was that Tinubu became president. That’s good for him and his family, for his biological and political family but not for the majority of Nigerians. That cannot be the major achievement. It’s a shame that after seven months in office, the president and the presidency cannot point at some low-hanging fruit as achievements. They cannot say, because we implemented this policy, we’re happy to say that we’ve moved one million people into jobs, or to say that we have reduced the price of A,B, and C, that is a big shame.

They’re still promising and that is worrisome. As citizens and as observers, since we’re not politicians, we have to keep hoping that their promises become reality for the sake of Nigeria. There’s no point wishing the government bad. Only desperate politicians do that. Once the election is over, it’s just a matter of wishing the country well and wish that their promises and their hopes become reality. But for now, it’s hard, that’s the critical matter; the speech doesn’t match Nigeria’s problems.

The 2024 Appropriation Act has been signed by the president, and we noticed that the National Assembly increased the budget from the original figure to $28.7 trillion. What are your thoughts on that?

There are two sides to look at the budget. There’s a technical side and there’s a perspective point of view. The budget has totally failed on the perspective point of view because for the average Nigerian, I would say the layman, the common man, or whatever expression we’re using, it doesn’t make sense that at a time of hardship like this to see that some people who already have cars are buying new cars for millions of Naira. As an economist, I know that in the scheme of things, the amount they’re spending on cars may not really change anything in Nigeria but in terms of perception, it’s not good. It makes the government appear not connected and insensitive to the plight of the people and that is a bad thing for governance.

You don’t want to tell people that you don’t care what they think; you don’t play politics with things like that. If you’re going to go into politics; that means you must care about what people think about you. And in this case, people think you waste money that’s proliferating, which is a bad thing. The other thing is the cars they’re planning to buy. They’re also spending a lot of money on billions of books. What are they reading? I want each one of them to write a review of every book they read for the amount of money they’re spending on the library and they should submit it. They should list the book they’ve read and write reviews about it. That shows insensitivity and being disconnected in terms of perception.

Then it takes us into an analysis of the budget. I personally am worried because the figures they’re using do not seem realistic. So, we’re funding debt with over 40 per cent of revenue. That is not the fault of this government, they inherited it, maybe they have a moral fault because they didn’t shout. The tall lanky one that was taking the money has taken his pension and gone to Daura. They didn’t stop him when he was doing that. But using over 45 per cent to service debt is a worrisome place to start. My other concern, technically, are the projections. This idea that the projected revenue will come from increased oil production worries me because there is nothing to sustain that because we have systems that do not work.

We are not making it yet, we’re far away from it. I think the figure is an increase of over 300 per cent, if I’m correct, that the oil revenue is projected to increase that way worries me. Also, the projected increase from taxes and value added tax (VAT) and customs, there’s a prediction of what, 54 per cent. That is worrisome because it was predicated on an expanding economy and that is not what we’re seeing in the world and in Nigeria. People should be worried because that means they’re going to be tax- ing a lot more. I do not believe this is the time to tax. If I was writing this budget, let’s put it this way, and this is an ideological bias, I would not base my budget on these projections.

I would base my budget on fiscal policies that will make the economy grow, then after that, you can go and tax the economy. You generate revenue first, and above all, I would cut expenditures drastically and try to gain revenue by selling some assets and I would try to fund things more by private partnership. So, for what they’ve written, I’m a bit worried that it’s not very realistic. These projections don’t seem realistic, they require prayer. I pray I’m not right and that they are right but based on logic, I seem to be right.

You mentioned increasing revenue earlier. This budget is based on a $73.96 per barrel of crude oil. As it is, the world is moving away from fossil fuels; moving away from fossil fuels means less crude oil sales and less revenue for the country, yet we are still making budgets based on crude oil sales, what is your take?

This budget is a missing opportunity. The present administration found itself in a bad place because the easiest thing to do is to follow what we have, which is crude oil, as much as possible, and try to make ends meet. But ideally, what we should do is to think outside the box totally, you know, to look at it and say, how can we, I think the total amount of the budget is close to $30 trillion. So, you see, what I would have done if I were involved in this is to sit down in the room and say to everybody, how do you raise $30 trillion away from crude oil? Now, that will require a lot of thinking, but it’s something that will save us from shock. So, to do that, we have to think of funding our expenditure not by spending, but by investment. So, we have to think of a private partnership with entities that can fund it with the government spending little or nothing.

Then we have to think of privatising some of the state assets. We have to turn into revenue-generating assets either by outright sales or by leasing them out. We have to continue a lot of things. But above all, we have to drastically reduce the cost of energy sales. I am worried because of the President’s speech. I think it’s a given that everybody has embraced it and they’re going to increase the minimum wage. You see, it sounds good morally and sentimentally, but the economics is bad because when you increase people’s wages, because you feel sorry for them, where you have not increased what they’re going to buy with the money, you have not increased the production, what you are causing is inflation.

What will happen is that people who used to earn N20 will now have N25 in their hands and they’re buying the same amount of rice available. So, the price of those products will simply go up. Instead of increasing wages, I would have increased production, investing capital projects and above all, increase the credit system, make it easier to get loans that people do not need to spend, especially capital loans. So instead of what I’m seeing across the country, philanthropies and foundations doling out food banks, which will be doing voucher systems for credit so that once you have a building, you can buy cement, you don’t need to pay because the bank will cover you.

Those are the kind of outside-the-box thinking that we ought to do that we’re not doing at the moment. And this way, where we’re just thinking of getting money through loans and just spending it is not going to bring a structural change in our system. To that extent, the budget is not encouraging for me; it actually scares me, because if their functions go wrong, then we’re in big trouble.