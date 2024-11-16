It’s worrisome that Nigeria is yet to get replacement for Okocha – Etim Esin

Share

Ex-international, Etim Esin, has bemoaned the lack of creative force in the current Super Eagles, saying the national team has suffered to score goals due to the absence of dreadful playmakers.

He said the Eagles have not been delightful to watch and not expectedly prolific since erstwhile captain Austin Okocha quit the team.

He lamented the production process saying the country must deliberately develop a player that can become so magical.

He said: “I think what is lacking in this team is a creative midfielder. We have the likes of Henry Nwosu, myself, Austin Okocha and maybe Mikel Obi. For you to wear that number 10 jersey, you should know the responsibility you are carrying, it is a lot of loads on your shoulder because of those that have worn that great number 10 before. “Honestly, since Okocha left, I don’t think we have had a magician wearing that jersey. If Okocha held the ball, he created fear in the opponents; they panicked because they didn’t know the magic he would perform next. I think that is what is lacking in this current setup, a player that could turn a match on its head, connect all the players and do his magic when things are tight. Ademola Lookman is trying to be that person but he has to grow into the role, he is still kind of far from it. So, they need that creative leg that can also assist, score goals, and intimidate opponents.”

Share

Please follow and like us: