It’s War Not Friendly in Marrakech, Finidi Warns Ghana, Mali

The interim head coach of the Nigerian national football team, George Finidi, has issued a warning to Ghana and Mali ahead of their upcoming matches against Nigeria. Nigeria is scheduled to play against Ghana’s Black Stars on March 22 at the Grand Stade de Marrakech in Morocco, followed by a match against Mali’s Eagles at the same venue four days later.

Finidi said that matches between Nigeria and Ghana are never truly friendly due to the intense rivalry between the two West African neighbours. This rivalry dates back to the 1950s and has persisted across various levels of international football. Therefore, Finidi warned that despite being labelled as friendly, the upcoming encounters would be tough and competitive.

The two-time World Cup star reiterated that the Super Eagles are presently in a high station in African football, having finished as runners-up at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire. He believes that everything must be done to maintain that status and even exceed it. “We finished in second place at the Africa Cup of Nations and everyone expects us to maintain that high rating and be even better in a short while. Our objective is to get good results in these two matches and stay positive ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

“They call it friendly matches but there is really nothing friendly when you play, especially Ghana. I have been involved in matches against Ghana since the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations in Senegal. Matches between our countries are serious duels and are always seen as battles by our people. The Black Stars did not perform that well at the recent Africa Cup of Nations and they will be keen to banish that memory.”