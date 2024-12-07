It’s Unjust for Any Nigerian to Go To Bed Hungry –Emakenemi

Share

In November, 2024, our correspondent, IFEOMA ONONYE was invited to tour one of Nigeria’s biggest fish farms, Dickems Farms, located in the Ojo area of Lagos. Dickem Farms, arguable one of the biggest fish farms around, is known for fish farming and production of fish feeds from a high tech mill. The farm has also expanded to other African countries such as Congo and Zambia. The tour was led by the Founder and CEO of Dickems Farms, Godwin Emakenemi. Speaking with Emakenemi in this interview was inspiring, informative experience.

Let’s start with how you developed interest, passion in Fish Farming.

It started with when Three Indian children asked me a life changing question. In 1981, I was riding bicycle to my work department in Andhra Pradesh, India, where I studied.

The children stopped me on my way to my work, saying they have a question for me. They asked me three questions. Do fishes sleep? If fish sleeps, at what time? And how do you know the fish is sleeping?

I was perplexed. I told them sorry, uncle is in a hurry and I ran away. I was ashamed to tell them I didn’t know it. It took me three months to get the answer at that time. Remember that in 1981, there was no computer, let alone Internet there, no information anywhere.

When I got the answer, I went to the children. They also told me they too have got some answers too. I cross-checked my own answer with their own answer and realized it is the same. So, I didn’t know that three months that I was going about asking about the fish that I was already developing passion for fishery.

So, if I asked you the same questions like the three little Indians, ‘do fishes sleep’, what would your answer be?

That answer should take you three months to get it. Oh, I have forgotten, that there is Google now.

How come the water in your mobile pond here is dirty?

No, the water is not dirty. You call it dirty but the dark green colour shows that the water is perfectly okay for the fishes living inside it.

So that was how you developed passion for fishery?

I realised that we have a lot to learn from India, where they have zero waste. In India, they don’t waste as simple as grass that has been cut or saw dust. Everything is converted to serve a purpose.

There are other wastes like back of Coconut. What can they be used for?

In my farm, we advocate that people should plant what they can eat and eat what they can grow. Our plan is to encourage people to convert wastes from home into a mini mobile farm. For example, the back of Coconut can be used to make coco-pit. You put it together in a sack, add soil and manure and plant seeds that can grows.

Tell us more about Fish Farming.

Fish Farming is one of the easiest Farming to go into. Fish protein is one of the best if Nigeria is thinking towards achieving food security.

Fish Farming is agric. For every one kilogram of flesh, I need 1.2KG of raw material. For fish feed, I will need maize, soya beans, Groundnut cake. You cannot rear fish without agriculture. Two of them go side by side. So, if we are working on developing and investing in fishery, indirectly we are developing the whole of agriculture.

A visit to the Fish Feed Factory

It’s a factory located at the far north on the farm land.

Dickems’ MD explains:

To succeed in fish farming, you must get two things right- your water and your feed. It must be quality water that is suitable for the fish to grow. For example, if you are talking of Catfish, that is fresh water fish. If it’s Scale fish, that is salty water fish. Once the water is good and the feed it okay, your fish will grow. The easiest fish to grow on planet earth is Catfish. A six years old child can grow Catfish. It is very simple to grow. The rule is, don’t over feed your fish and don’t under feed your fish.

Can you explain what you said earlier about people that undergo stress at work should own a fish pond?

If your work is a stressful one or you are constantly under pressure, or you are old or physically not feeling fine, or have High Blood Pressure, have a fish pond at home.

How does it help one to relieve stress?

They will engage you.

Why the fish we just fed is not responding very well is because it’s not their feeding time. When it is their feeding time, they gather at that point where you feed them. If you form a good relationship with the fish, at some point, they will want you to drop the feed in their mouth. When they are full, they will start dancing for you. When you stay with these creatures, you will now wonder how fishes that you think do no know anything understand the time to feed. Once it’s their feeding time, they follow you around and cluster where you stand. That brings a lot of relaxation and relief on its own.

What about the N36.8milliion Fish Feed machine plant that you said never worked?

The machine plant came from India to ensure fast production of the feeds. We brought four Indians. Two were to leave after the installation of the plant. One would leave after six months, while the last one would leave after one year, so that our men will be well trained.

It’s a business and not just for passion. Based on this, we needed a floating fish feed machine. That is how this machine came to be. That was why we brought it from India. The Indians did a good job installing it but the machine never produced a floating fish feed for one day.

Why did it not produce any floating fish feed?

After we finished the installation, by the time we came the next day, we saw fresh blood on top of the machines.

Where were all the blood coming from?

When we sited the farm and factory here in Isashi, there were no houses around from one kilometre radius. By the time we brought all these Groundnut cakes, fish meals. Once we started producing, the aroma smells like biscuits. When they are on the ground, there is no aroma but when it passes through the machine, it smells like biscuits.

The aroma brought the whole rats in the community here. You don’t see the rats in day time, only at night. At night, here is like football field for rats. As they are eating, they were getting fat. The female ones that are about to deliver always climb the machine, so it’s the blood that comes from them that we were seeing. We had to fumigate and we collected four bags full of rats. We also installed cameras. We brought cats. The rats used to chase cats.

Why were the machines not working?

The machine cannot work in Nigeria or in Africa. The reason is that this machine is produced and conditioned for standard raw materials. Not the kind of raw material we have a Nigeria. We created a non-automated machine to make the fish feed easily run.

The small extruder machine, floating fish feed making machine generate employment for 8 to 10 people because it is produced locally. There are many cost advantages. You don’t pay for transportation. It gets to farmers at a cheaper rate.

With the quality and the large quantity of fish feed you produce here, what are you indirectly telling Nigerian government?

The concept we are trying to promote is that, fish feed factory should be a small scale industry in every locality.

It should not be a huge factory, so that it will be easy to manage and use raw materials from the community. For example, with this extruder alone, I can empower a village.

Having this factory that makes fish feed means I will need a farm that grows Maize, Soya Beans and Groundnut in the same locality. If a community has this fish feed machine, I will give them seeds of corn to plant, give them fertiliser.

As they are farming the maize, Groundnut and Soya Beans, there is already a market for it, which is the fish feed factory. I will need a minimum of 50 to 100 farmers to farm maize for me.

This way, the factory will not lack raw materials. You can use it to produce for fish and also produce feed for poultry. The waste from it can be eaten by goats and other ruminants.

Like this machine cannot run for 24 hours because they don’t have enough raw materials. The Corn, Soya Beans and Groundnut cake must be constant.

How many fish ponds do you have in this farm land presently?

This farm has about 32 open-deep-ground fish ponds.

During rainy season, how do you control the open ponds, so that rain does not fill it so much and it overflows with the fishes inside?

We have suffered that about few years ago, when there was seven days rain. The whole farm was flooded. While we were crying here, the people in the community were thanking God for Manner from heaven.

Those were fishes from my farm. It was a heavy loss but because we don’t have Insurance, we had to bear the loss. That same time, it was said that Cameroon opened their dam, so the flood reached us.

Also, all the water from all the houses in these communities let out into our farm. What we have done now is to put a net where water is flowing out from the ponds. So, when the fishes get to the net, they move back.

Sir, how do you describe yourself….

Godwin Dick Emakenemi. I am from Delta State, Ughelli North. I grew up in Ekiti State. I was born in Ekiti State. I was brought up in Ekiti, and any quality you see in me is from Ekiti.

Including the farming talent?

Farming is in the blood of every Ekiti indigene. Farming is our occupation. ‘Ishe agbe, ishe ile ewa’ was our national anthem in Ekiti. When someone asks you what is your father’s occupation, the answer is usually farming.

Have you established a farm like the one you have in Lagos in Ekiti State?

I have work going on now in Congo. When I am done, I am heading straight to Ekiti to do what I know how to do best. I am proud of that place. Ayegbaju village in Ekiti State. That is where I did my primary and secondary school.

As an employer of labour, who works tirelessly as if he is in his his early 20s and a passionate agriculturist, how do you feel?

I have a dream that ever young African will become an employer of labour. It started in China, it started in India. What are you doing with a three bedroom flat if one of the rooms is not a factory?

In China, their factory double every two years. 40 per cent of Chinese income is for expansion. Another dream I have is that Africa must feed itself. Back then in Ekiti, the cheapest commodity was food.

We only cook and share. You then go and find your yam for pounding. Whatever you harvest from your farm must meet the next season. That is after you must have sold most of your harvest.

No Nigerian must go to bed hungry. It’s a crime. It’s not only a crime against Nigerians, it is a crime against God and humanity. Even in your backyard, why can’t you plant what you can eat? We are blessed with good soil, weather in Nigeria.

Why are the prices of locally produced food going higher?

That is secondary school economics. The demand is higher than supply. It’s as simple as that.

What about the GMO farm crops that are being included to farmers now?

The only thing I can tell Nigerians is to open their eyes. Why are they not taking those GMO seedlings to India or China? Why do we now have Cancer up and down? Why are Africans not having very old men and women that live up to 90, 100 years?

What of the Yellow pepper garden in Dikems Farm

We have over 80,000 varieties of pepper in the world. Indians formulate their food. Indian food is their medicine, likewise, their medicine is their food.

This yellow pepper is a very special one. It is very hot and spicy. It makes the blood to be thin. One cannot be eating this yellow pepper and have high blood pressure or have heart attack. In my home, we cannot use more than four of this pepper to cook.

Every family in Nigeria is supposed to have at least one plant of this pepper in their home. Just like garden eggs. Every home should have one plant of garden egg.

What it will take is just to convert the waste in the home into manure to plant these crops at your back yard.

Here in Africa, we are full of waste. Waste that can be converted to good use. For example, in Nigeria, a plantain tree is planted just for the plantain fruit. Not many know that the the stalk and the plantain tree are more valuable than the plantain.

What can the plantain tree be used for?

It can be converted to human food. It can be converted to animal food. It can also be converted to poultry food. The fibre content of the plantain tree is very high.

