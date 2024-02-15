It’s Unfortunate Nigeria Is Experiencing Insecurity –Okunnu

Femi Okunnu is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN). In this interview monitored on Arise Television, he speaks on the relocation of some departments of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to Lagos as well as corruption in some ministries, among other issues. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

What are your thoughts on Federal Government’s relocation of some departments of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to Lagos as well as the demand by some for special status for Lagos?

On the issue of the relocation of some federal parastatals; I don’t think that we should read any meaning, political or otherwise into the arrangement. I think we should leave the government to pursue its policies and choose the location for the pursuit of its policies in any part of the country. Most of the policies of course will be pursued at the federal capital but there is no need for a special status for Lagos State. Lagos State doesn’t need any special status. I disagree with those, who out of context, when Lagos ceased to be the federal capital, started to demand special status for Lagos.

That has its historical meaning. The special status at the time before they moved to Abuja was because diplomatic missions at that time did not pay rates, which ordinary persons and companies pay. They were exempted from that. That was what gave birth to a special status for Lagos but it ceased to apply when the federal capital moved to Abuja. So there should be no special status for Lagos or any other capital of the country, unofficially.

In respect of the recent happenings in Abuja, kidnapping, banditry and herdsmen, farmer clashes in other parts of the country and the responses from the government including the establishment of a special intervention squad by the Inspector General of Police. Do you think this administration has started on the right note to deal decisively with insecurity in Nigeria?

I think that the administration will still need advice about tack- ling insecurity. The insecurity was created by international forces. We have the problem of the Middle East, the invasion of Iraq some years ago by America and Britain over claims of weapons of mass destruction. These were the fallout of the insecurity created in the Middle East. We then have in our continent the Islamic Movement, which has been terrorizing northern Africa and operating actively in Niger, northern Nigeria, and the northern belt of West Africa. It is very sad to see our people creating insecurity in our communities. We should all be facing development, progress and economic development, not insecurity. Abuja should be well protected.

Every part of the country should also be well protected. The North-East is where the problem started from some years ago and it has spread to every corner of the country. I listen to a programme about a retired General’s view. Their views should be taken into consideration by the administration in tackling insecurity in the country. It is unfortunate that we are facing rising insecurity today.

What is your take on the kidnappings and killings in Abuja and the payment of ransom by victims? Again, you were a federal commissioner in this country; when you heard about the investigation of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, what was your reaction?

As I said earlier, the security of Abuja, which is the federal capital, is paramount because that is the seat of our government. The presidency is situated there. The legislature; Senate and House of Representatives are also situated there. The Supreme Court is also situated there. It is the number one priority in terms of security. It is sad that any Nigerian will be subjected to insecurity in any part of the country. The case of the young graduate whose relatives paid money and she was still killed is very sad. The situation in Abuja is very appalling. The country as a whole must be well protected, including the federal capital territory. Insecurity is not something that we should play with and I hope that the president just makes sure that he gets the best advice from within the service and among those who have retired from the service.

They may still have some useful information or advice to give to him and given their experiences. As regards the pilfering of money by political parties; when the British left the country, they left a very good civil service. The administration was very good. In 1958, there was nationalization, which led to the recruitment of the best brains in the Nigeria civil service. Until the regime of General Ibrahim Babangida, the permanent secretary of a ministry was the accounting officer and not the minister. Babangida changed it, took it away from the permanent secretaries and gave it to political appointees. That is one vital error I hope the government will correct. Make the permanent secretary of the ministry who has worked there for years the accounting officer and not the minister. The minister shouldn’t touch a kobo.

In all my seven years and seven months in General Yakubu Gowon’s government, I didn’t touch a kobo. It was the permanent secretary who would account for the money being voted for by the ministry every year. So, government should restore the office of accounting officer to the permanent secretary. He was there be- fore the minister was appointed and he will remain there after the minister has gone. The civil service was degraded after the purge of 1975 by the late General Murtala Mohammed and General Olusegun Obasanjo who took over when he was assassinated in February 1976. The civil service has not recovered from that purge till today. So, we should restore the civil service to its old role.

Politicians come, politicians go, ministers come, ministers go and civil servants remain. Before you become a permanent secretary you must have climbed the ladder and that is your life as it were. So, that error, I believe should be corrected. Ministers should not touch money. Even travelling expenses in my days when General Gowon was head of state were handled by the officials travelling with me. So, restore the status to the civil servants and not for ministers to handle money. You don’t know the background of the minister. The president appoints after consultations with political aides and associates, it is shorter, but the civil service is there. Strengthen the civil service; I think that will solve a lot of problems about money disappearing and money being paid into private accounts by politicians. It shouldn’t be.

Still on the issue of relocation of some agencies and parastatals to Lagos; some Lagosians said that it is not just the department of the CBN and aviation authority that should come back to Lagos. They want the headquarters of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to come back to Lagos. Also, there is another unresolved question. You were a Federal Commissioner for Works, and we had Chief Bode George who accused former Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, of not using his position to construct roads in Lagos. You once occupied that position during Gowon’s regime; is it a standard practice for a Minister of Works to first of all pay attention to where he comes from as an obligation to his people?

First of all, I will restate my point about the relocation of departments of ministries to any part of the country. I would prefer to leave that for the presidency or the head of the administration to decide where he wants the departments to be moved to. The federal capital warehouses all the departments, but for whatever reason, political, strategic or whatever, he can relocate some departments. Nigerian Ports Authority, for example, needs to be near water. If the government decides to relocate one of NPA’s departments to Warri for example, or Calabar, they are on the sea. The government or the president should be left to decide what he wants for the good of the country. I don’t know about these Lagosians who have made demands. I am in the heart of Lagos; I have been in Lagos almost all my life, for 91 years. I have not heard of any agitation by the people of Lagos State in respect of some departments of the federal government being relocated to Lagos. Maybe there are some strange characters, but let me say this, I am a Nigerian. At the outbreak of the civil war, I said to myself and I stood by that.

I said if Lagos, newly created on the day I was appointed a federal commissioner, May 26, 1967, was in rebellion against Nigeria, I would be on the side of Nigeria. I hope all of us should believe in Nigeria. Let us live as Nigerians. This idea of state of origin should be limited to political decisions in certain areas. t. Let us debase this idea of local government and state. We are foremost Nigerians and we should remain as Nigerians. I don’t believe in all the cultural organisations. The cultural organisations have moved to the political arena. In the Lagos that I grew up; I am talking about the 40s and 50s and as a young man in the 60s; Nigeria was one. If Lagos were Nigeria, what a beautiful country, this country would be. Nnamdi Azikiwe was born in Zungeru but of Onitsha parentage. He was a hero of young people in those days.

He won election in Lagos on the platform of the Democratic Party, NCNC Alliance against Nigerian Youth Movement, and Democratic Party was founded by Herbert Macaulay in 1922, when persecution came into being. Nigerians were one; they voted an Igbo man. I was a Zikist most of my life. I admired Chief Awolowo as leader of the Action Group. My first impression of him was when in 1958, the aggrieved Action Group went to London for a constitutional talk. They were angered that Nigerians in Britain were coming every year to have talks. He said we should protect taxpayers’ money, and hold the talks in Lagos, NPC refused to see us, and even Zik refused to receive the delegation of Nigeria Union of Great Britain and Ireland which I had the honour to lead to meet with the various political parties.

Chief Awolowo with many non- Action Group members in the Union who were not partisan received us, and my first impression of him was that this is a leader. He was in control of his delegation. Lagos represented Nigeria in those days. I hope it will still represent Nigeria today.