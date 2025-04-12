New Telegraph

April 12, 2025
It’s Unfair To Be Married To One Woman – RMD

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) has shared his thoughts on polygamy, advocating for its legitimacy.

The 63-year-old movie icon, who was featured in a recent episode on ‘Curiosity Made Me Ask‘ hosted by Isbae U, disclosed that he believed it’s unfair for a man to be married to only one wife.

According to RMD, his father married five wives.

He said: “I don’t have idea of how many women want me. I feel it’s unfair to be married to one woman”.

Speaking on his educational background, RMD revealed that he studied Theatre and Media Arts at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) and earned two law degrees from the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

