It’s Uncharitable To Turn On Union, NLC Tells Obasanjo

Share

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has faulted former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s criticisms against organised labour, questioning his real motives as he equally took time to pat labour on the back for fighting for a living wage for Nigerian workers in his new book.

President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero in a statement titled “Under Saint Matthew of Owu” on Monday in Abuja, insisted it was “uncharitable” for the former President to turn on the union in his book titled “Nigeria: Past and Future”.

Displeased with Obasanjo for taking a swipe at the union, the NLC called on Nigerian governments to desist from undermining the union for their selfish interests.

Ajaero, however, noted it was a delight to have an ally in a personality as Obasanjo, for rehashing labour’s argument with the government on the new minimum wage especially where he had written that “The minimum wage does not even cover transportation costs for some workers, let alone food, housing, and family upkeep”.

He said,” It was the reason we asked for N610,000, which we had described as the barest acceptable minimum complete with a breakdown. The government, and NECA for inexplicable reasons made a counteroffer of N50,000 without an explanation as to how much would go to what.

“This inevitably led to a stalemate in negotiations and ultimately, a strike action which was suspended only after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took over negotiations and made the offer of N70,000, a few thousand above the recommended figure by the Minimum Wage Committee.

“Of course, President Tinubu did accept to pay the N250,000 which was our last threshold but subject to raising the pump price of petrol to N2,500 or more per litre.

“Torn between fostering additional hardship on the citizenry and taking the N70,000, we opted for the latter even when we knew N70,000 was inadequate. We had to minimise the pain.

“There were also some incentives around the N70,000. For instance, the minimum wage cycle was reduced from five to three years, meaning that negotiations for a new minimum wage could begin as early as 2026. Other incentives included CNG buses for workers; free conversion kits for workers’ vehicles etc.

“Thus, this is contrary to Chief Obasanjo’s assertion that workers …have become victims of those meant to protect their interests.

“Of course, we do agree with Chief Obasanjo that: Workers need more attention than they are getting. It is their right, and they have been denied it for too long. However, it is important to point out that it is malevolent governments and predatory employers that deny workers these rights and not union leaders.

“In every community, organisation or institution possibility does exist of bad eggs. It is the same with trade unions but it is no reason to cast aspersions on most unions as Chief Obasanjo has done. We do not know his motive.

“On our part here, our struggles with the government have been in the public domain, right from the unhealthy use of government institutions to hamstring us: from court injunctions to harassment by the police and other security services, and even to other hideous acts of intimidation and brutalisation of the leadership of the Congress.

“Do you still arrest or beat up people after paying them to keep quiet? There is something amiss here. This “senior government official close to the President” who made this statement should be questioned more closely. In the alternative, he should name names. The social media space is very much available for this kind of operation.

“Chief Obasanjo expressed outrage ..that a trade union leader while in office, was negotiating with a political party to be adopted as a gubernatorial candidate.

“We would like to let him understand here with all due respect, that the right to political leadership as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended) is available to trade union leaders. The Supreme Court’s decision on this is affirmatory!

“The Nigeria Labour Congress has produced three governors straight from office. Incidentally, the first happened in Chief Obasanjo’s presidency.

“Chief Obasanjo is worried that “most union leaders are ineffective compared to the founding fathers’ expectations”. Which founding fathers is he talking about here?

The ones the colonial masters harrassed or the ones Chief Obasanjo either banned or detained?

“If Chief Obasanjo has noticed an erosion in the powers of the trade unions, he should do a soul search. Who knows, he might find himself culpable right from arrest and detention of union leaders, killing of protesting workers, his national broadcast wherein he accused the unions “of conducting themselves like a parallel government”.

“And above all, his vengeful plan and mission to proscribe the Nigeria Labour Congress. When the plot failed, he created a parallel labour centre. We recall the punishment he meted out to Parliamentarians like Honourable Obete Obete for not playing his script

“Given this historical fact, it is uncharitable of Chief Obasanjo to turn on the unions. But then we respect our elders here. In summary, governments should stop undermining the unions for their selfish interests.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

