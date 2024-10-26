It’s Unacceptable For Media To Incite Calls For Military Intervention, Presidency Warns

Share

…says Tinubu’s pleas for understanding not sign of weakness

The Presidency has warned that it was unacceptable to the government for any media outfit to incite calls for military intervention based on transient difficulties facing the country.

In a release issued by the Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, responding to an editorial published by a national daily, the Presidency cautioned that Tinubu’s consistent plea for understanding from the populace should not be misconstrued as weakness.

Onanuga, who described the contents of the editorial as inciting and undermining the the gains recorded by Tinubu government’s reform policies said “Good journalism is characterised by restraint and a commitment to national interest.

Media outlets must propagate responsible reporting that contributes to an informed citizenry.

“During times of political and economic crises, the media, as a force for good, should rally the public around their leaders, fostering unity and patience as reforms are introduced.

“President Tinubu has consistently called for understanding and patience amid our nation’s challenges. This plea is not a sign of weakness but an affirmation of his dedication to a brighter future for Nigeria.

“Moreover, recent policy changes have initiated a turnaround, yielding positive economic indicators.

“According to the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, the revenue-to-debt service ratio has notably declined from 97% in 2023 to 68% in 2024.

“Nigeria’s foreign reserves rose to $39.1 billion on October 22, with GDP growth achieving 2.98% in Q1 2024—an increase from 2.31% in Q1 2023.

“This growth was driven by sectors beyond oil, including the financial services sector, mining, and quarrying, marking a significant shift in our economic structure.

“We are now exporting more than we are importing, with trade surpluses recorded in two consecutive quarters.

In the light of the positive developments, it is unacceptable for any publication, including The Guardian, to incite calls for military intervention based on transient difficulties.

A more cautious and responsible approach would have better served its readers and the nation.”

He noted that journalism, like democracy, thrive on fairness and objectivity, standards to which all media outlets must uphold just as he encouraged the media to prioritize balanced reporting that foster dialogue and understanding rather than division and unrest.

“At this time, we need our people and the media to rally around the government as the Tinubu-led administration steers our country through this challenging period to a better future,” he concluded

Share

Please follow and like us: