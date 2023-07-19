It’s turn of S’East to produce APC chair –Chidoka

A former Aviation Minister, Osita Chidoka, has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC), to seize the opportunity of vacuum created by its two principal officers to, not only show that they prioritise national unity, but also reaffirm itself as a national party and renew the idea of an indivisible Nigeria.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart bared his mind on the twin resignation of both the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, of the ruling APC in a statement yesterday. Osita, a former Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) boss, while recommending that the chairmanship position be left for the Southeast geopolitical zone, insisted that the outcome of the election that produced incumbent President Bola Tinubu should not be a yardstick for depriving the zone of their right to present candidate for the number one position in the ruling party. Citing precedents in the country’s political history, across republics and political dispensations, he maintained that the low number of votes recorded in the Southeast by Tinubu cannot be a tenable excuse because roles of high ranking political party office holders transcends petty politics.

“Some will say the SE did not vote for the party and President Tinubu, my answer will be that the Southwest did not vote for NPN when Chief Akinloye was the powerful Chairman of the party. Also, the Southwest did not vote for PDP when President Obasanjo was nominated and elected President of Nigeria,” the statement read. Also according to him, the present structuring and distribution of offices in the APC national executive committee naturally position the Southeast to fill the vacuum created by Senator Adamu’s resignation. APC currently has its six top positions zoned as follows: President (SW), Vice President (NE), Senate President (SS), Speaker (NW) and the Secretary to Government (NC).

He said: “These six positions are at the core of government and governance by their statutory positions. As discussions commence on ministerial nominees, board appointments, and policy directions of the government these six offices would make important inputs to the process and progress of the government. “As a Nigerian patriot, student of our national history, and proponent of intentional national rebirth, I recommend that the APC zone the National Chairmanship to the South East, to ensure inclusive representation,” he said.