It’s Too Early to Start Singing Praises of Public Office Holders, Says Shuaibu

The Managing Director of Time Line Consult Ltd, Idris Shuaibu, has described the celebration of 100 days in office by the president and governors in Nigeria as an aberration. Shuaibu, who made this position known in a press statement, against what he described as waste of time and resources to celebrate 100 days in office by the president and state governors, said it too early and hasty to begin to sing praises of officials, who were elected for a four-year term.

His words: “I sincerely believe that both governors and the president should endeavour to stop the aberration of celebration of 100 days in office. A president or governor, who is elected to serve for a first term of four years or 1,464 days shouldn’t be wasting time and resources to celebrate 100 days in office as this is just 6.8 percent of the journey. “It is rather too early and hasty to begin to sing praises.

Most elected officials have not even settled down, form government or understand the nature and enormity of the challenges before them. “A few of those who came fully prepared would have either just finished conceptualisation of policies or may have just announced programmes and policies thus not implemented to a level where either impact can be felt or results seen.

“Herein lies the wisdom of jettisoning this 100 days celebration as it does not add value instead it distract attention and drains resources. One may say that even some of the policy pronouncement made appear to be in a rush and not fully thought out. “Cabinet members announced are significantly men and women of timber and caliber but portfolio assignment appears to be somewhat not as expected because while some round pegs were put in round holes there were a few round pegs that were placed in squares.

“At the federal level, mix and confusing or conflicting signals on fiscal and monetary policies are coming. The number of ministers appears rather too large given our lean resources and the fragmentation of certain ministries appears to be uncalled for and ill-advised.” Shuaibu, who also spoke on consequences of subsidy removal in the country, said Nigerians should adjust to the new policy, while asking government to fast tract the implementation of the promised palliatives to the people.

His words: “I am not sure if we will ever go back to the era of fuel subsidy. Nigerians have adjusted and life continues! The way forward is to readjust and adapt to the reality of our time. Governments should quickly implement the much talked about palliative so that Nigerians can have some relief. “It is sad that it took us such a long time to achieve this but its better late than never.

Incidentally all the presidential candidates during the last general election promised to remove subsidy on petrol. This is because there appears to be consensus of opinion on this issue amongst broad spectrum of people in Nigeria on the matter. “My suggestion to government at the centre is to come out of the shameful and disgraceful position or situation this country is in by quickly getting all our refineries back in to production.”

Shuaibu also spoke on giving back to society and reason for billboards carrying messages calling on citizens to help governments at all level in fight against the menace of drug abuse. He said that the reasons behind sponsorship of billboards carrying messages calling on citizens to help governments at all level in fight against the menace of drug abuse, human trafficking, child and gender violence, among others is basically to seek to give back to the society.

“Indeed, our religion ordained us to not only be good and do good but also to encourage people to do good and discourage them from doing evil. Doing this little or token contribution to the society and indeed mankind is to seek the pleasure of Allah,” he said.