It’s Tinubu, Oborevwori All The Way In 2027, Say Delta Artisans

Artisans and members of Market Women Association in Delta State have promised to cast their votes for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of the state in 2027.

The association, under the informal sector of the economy of the state, rejected the permutations to unseat President Bola Tinubu by members of the coalition in the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

They said the ‘Renewed Hope for MORE Agenda’ of Governor Oborevwori has placed the President in a better stead, going by the progressive infrastructural governance he has provided across Delta State.

Their Chairman of the association, Hon Ifeanyi Abanom, supported by the 61 of the associations across local councils in the state during the 2025 Artisans Day Celebration, said that while the President has shown determination to reposition Nigeria, Governor Oborevwori has delivered on the mandate that produced him in 2923.

He said that the gang-up by former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, former senate president, David Mark, a former River State governor, Rotimi Amaechi and others would fail.

He told those present at the event, including the Delta Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, who represented Governor Oborevwori, that former governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who was the Chairman of the occasion, the Grand-Patron of the groups, the Onishe of Ubulu-Unor, Chief Chris Agbabu, that artisans are the silent engines of the Nigerian economy; hence they are vital ingredients of politicking.

He said, “As many members of the public, and artisans are core politicians, there is no way for the coalition forces in 2027. We are using the Artisans Day Celebration to endorse President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori for reelection in 2027.”