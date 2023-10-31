It’s Time To Unite, Support Tinubu For Nigeria’s Rapid Progress – Assembly

…says Supreme Court verdict on presidential elections God’s will

Some church leaders in Nigeria under the auspices of the National Solemn Assembly, have said it was time for Nigerians to gather, unite and support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu if Nigeria must make rapid progress.

This came as they noted that the Supreme Court verdict which upheld Bola Ahmed Tinubu as winner of the 2023 presidential elections, was God’s will for the country.

The leaders who spoke during a prayer rally Heald ahead of the national day of prayer scheduled to hold on the 1st of December 2023, at the end of a 40-day fast which commenced on the 20th of October, 2023 and is expected to end on the 30th of November, urged the opposition parties to accept the result in good faith with the belief they stand a better chance in next elections.

Chairman planning committee for the National Solemn Assembly, Archbishop Leonard Kefas Bature while urging all Nigerians especially Christians from all walks of life to actively participate in the ongoing fast and one-day intense prayers for the nation, said prayer rallies and sensitisation would continue in order to ensure all Nigerians were part of the programme.

He said: “We thank God because everything that has happened in Nigeria has happened the way God wanted it. So everybody should join in thanking God and we thank God for everybody, we thank God for our president and his winning team.

“We also thank God for all the other candidates, we thank them for maintaining peace, law and order. If you don’t get today you can get tomorrow, so let everybody put trust in God and at the right time, God knows who to honour at what time.”

Archbishop Bature added, “Nigerians must recognise the fact that were it not for God, a lot of things would have gone wrong in this country. Many people have prophesied all manner of doom for our country; some people said Nigeria is a failed experiment, and some people said oh Nigeria is a failed nation.

“All these financial statements God has not allowed any of them to come to pass. That is why we want to gather to thank God. You know that we came through a very toxic election and a lot of people have divergent opinions and views, but the will of God has prevailed.

“God has given us a leader and it is now time for all of us to gather and unite and support our leader, our president so that Nigeria will make rapid progress.”

Secretary General of the National Solemn Assembly, Dame Comfort Otera Chigbue who noted that various prayers would be offered to bother on the rising insecurity, and harsh economy amongst other ranging issues in the country, explained that the National Solemn Assembly was a non-denominational gathering of both Christians and non-Christians.

“It’s for everybody, whether you’re a Christian or not join us to thank God because God is for everybody, God is our Creator and we are here to thank God for Nigeria, the mineral resources, for humanity, for our leaders, children and family.”

Commenting on the insecurity in the country, Chigbue who doubles as the national legal director of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said, “We’ve been praying individually and God has been answering and we will continue to pray. Nigeria is not the only country facing this but Nigerians are trying, we are cooperative. Our leaders are trying like every other leader.

“Some (countries) are going through a lot of terrible things but if this is the only thing God has given us as a cross for us to bear we should bear it with strength, commitment, love and assurance that this country is going to work.

“I believe in this country, I believe in the glory of this country, I believe in the unity and justice of this country that equity will prevail and people will come to this country and say yes, I went to a great country called Nigeria.”