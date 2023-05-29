It’s Time To Take Back Our State, Abia Will Never Go Back To Darkness – Otti

The Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti has called on all the people of the state to get ready to work with him to reclaim and take back their state.

Speaking after taking his oath of office in Umuahia, the state capital, Otti charged all those who contested the elections with him to realize that nobody lost, but join him as he will lead the charge towards recovering Abia.

Otti said that his task is to lead the people of the state to rediscover who they are and in line with his campaign promises, he charged the people to weep no more because help is here with them, stressing that his task is to dry their tears.

He said that during his campaigns, he visited every part of the state and dutifully explained to the electorates his plans on how we can rebuild the state.

Otti said he presented his credentials and made bold to say that he was going to help you reverse both their individual and the state’s collective failures.

According to him, “My biggest source of reassurance was that wherever I visited throughout the 17 local government areas, I saw on the faces of our people, a high sense of expectations, a burning desire for change and the determination To do whatever it rights take to succeed.

“I discovered that despite all these years of rape and brutalization of their psyche, the majority of our people remain resolute and unbroken in spirit. Bad roads, potholes, power blackouts, kidnappers, and extortionists, they had not snuffed off their entrepreneurial spirit.

“They kept hope alive and continued to pursue their daily task to be part of this sane and decent society. They’ve indeed been waiting for this day which has finally arrived. Today, I stand before you to say that in line with my campaign team, you should weep no more.

“Why do I say because help is here? My task is to dry your tears, help you rediscover who you are and lead you back to the pathway of sustainable growth, development and prosperity. We must therefore all get ready to have a clean break from our past. We pride ourselves as God’s Own State.

“We have our faith in God. We believe that there’s a time for everything. For all citizens and residents of God’s Own State, this is a time to rebuild. We’re fortunate that destiny has placed us before our generation to replace what the flying and crippling locust masquerading as leaders may have consumed these past years.

“Our earnest desire is to turn our electoral literates into an instrument for improved fortunes of our well-meaning people. As we get ready to cross our river Jordan into the Canaan Land that God has graciously placed before us, let us not be under any illusion that the worst is over.

“In fact, in winning the election, we’ve merely won a preliminary battle. Nevertheless, the war has just begun and we’ve put our hands on the lug and there’s no turning back until we achieve our collective dreams and aspirations.”

He said that his major responsibility will be to ensure that citizens and residents of Abia State who have finally been freed from their bondage will continue to breathe freely and go about their daily pursuit of good quality life.

“It’ll be my duty to bring them out of darkness into the bright light that they deserve. It’ll be my duty to show them that there’s more to life than the poverty, hunger, ignorance, diseases, insecurity and potholes that all these years have become their daily realities.

“It’ll be my duty to remind them that they are the offsprings of those who once created the fastest growing economy in the world. It’s my duty to remind them that they were once the world’s largest makers of some key products on which the world’s economy depended.

“It’s my responsibility to let them know that their institutions of learning had in the past produced some of the greatest minds in the worlds of many professions. It’s my duty to let them know that we have in us all the qualities that are necessary to recreate the glorious past that they dream about.

“I’ve faith in our ability to conquer the challenges of the decades of poor quality governance, the decades of stunted growth and development, the decades of deprivation, injustice and loss of self-dignity.

“Decades of hopelessness, anguish and pain. After all, we’re the children of those who were at the forefront of the successful conquest of Independence for Nigeria and indeed, Africa. We come from the homes of heroic women, who defiled the bullets, and guns of colonialism in 1929 to secure freedom for themselves.

“We’re the offsprings of those who more than half a century ago, accomplished technological feet and discoveries. Without a doubt, we have greatness in us and it’s up to us to awaken the giants in us.

“My pledge to you today is that I will lead the charge to restore our society to greatness.”

Otti said that from the events of the last few months since after his victory, there are clear indications that there wl be constant distractions from those who pray that Abia should go back to Egypt.

“Some of them have been active of late, throwing all manner of spanners in a wheel, to detail our train of progress and development. They’ll prefer to be rulers in the kingdom of he’ll and darkness than to serve with heavenly angels.

“But ladies and gentlemen, I have news for them, someone should go and tell them that we’ve decisively broken free from our bondage. We’re finally heading to our promised Land and we’ve resolved that we’ll no longer serve Pharoah.”

The new Governor said that the global supply chain is undergoing a massive paradigm shift because of so many recent issues ranging from Covid-19 to Russia vs Ukraine War and that Abia’s potential to be a significant player in the emerging world order should be of importance to everybody.

He said that the state can occupy a crucial nitch in this disrupted global supply chain of this interconnected world and can quickly position itself as the alternative production and service hub for West Africa, Africa, Asia and even the world.

“We have the raw materials, the fertile land and the energetic manpower to dominate some important sector of the world’s economy,” he said.

He however thanked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials that worked in Abia, the electorates and other well-meaning Nigerians for standing for the truth, saying that without such, he may not be answering Governor today.

“We’re here today simply because many individuals of courage were resolute in standing on the side of truth, equity and justice. I doff my heart for them.”

He equally extended hands of fellowship and comradeship to all Abia people especially people in opposition parties who contested the March 2023 election.

He added, “The truth is that we’re all winners and there’s no loser. The primary motive behind our aspirations to contrast at one level or the other even though we must have boarded different political vehicles was to raise the bar of governance in Abia State and to improve the living standard of our people.

“These aspirations, more than anything else to aspire, three times to govern Abia. I, therefore, make bold to say that those are the ideals that we shall pursue diligently and without bitterness or rancour.

“Everyone of goodwill is therefore enjoined to come on board as we seek a common purpose to actualize our long-hold positive desires to our people. We must now more than ever before pull Abia State out of her sorry state and quagmire.”

He said that Abia State has never been this divided along ethnic lines and therefore called on political elites who have been fanning such divisions to stop and give peace a chance.

Otti said that he savours this moment, but he does so with missed emotions, adding that he and his Deputy are full of happiness but they also have some anxiety.

“We approach this moment with relief that it has finally come, but we’re fully aware that it’s the beginning of a long and demanding journey. We rejoice in the birth of a new glorious era but we cannot easily forge the years of waste and missed opportunities.

“There’s time for everything. We’ve had our times of tribulations of darkness, but this is a time for rebuilding. Not just the state’s physical infrastructure, but also to rebuild our individual and collective values. It’s now the time to take back the state.”