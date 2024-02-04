It’s Time to Shed Spiritual Baggage Of Sorrow, Muoka Tells Nigerians

General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has said it was time for Nigerians to shed spiritual baggage of sorrow.

Muoka who spoke through the church’s Public Relation Officer, Pastor Louis Chidi in a press release, ahead of the two- day crusade, From Sorrow to Joy’, Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 at the headquarters in Lagos, said the programme was designed to bring forth a spiritual restoration for a new dawn in Nigeria’s history. “Assuredly, there shall be rain of blessing of joy.

It doesn’t matter the nature of sorrow you are experiencing or how long you have been in that sorrowful situation or who is behind it, the assurance is that God has set aside the two days to intervene in the affairs of His people as He did in the Bible days.

He will in the two days arise and douse the tension that has hitherto enveloped the global horizon. At the end of the crusade, all satanic induced tension that constituted sorrow shall be no more.”