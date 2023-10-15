It’s Time To Discover Top Boxers In Nigeria, Says Emeka Agba

President of the Emeka Agba Foundation, Emeka Agba, has said his decision to delve into boxing promotions was to give opportunity to talents that abound in Nigeria while also giving them exposure.

Speaking during the unveiling of the Emeka Agba Boxing Promotions in Lagos during the week, the president said there is a future for the sport of boxing and its practitioners in Nigeria.

He added that arrangements had been concluded to launch the boxing promotion outfit and stage a six-bout bill coming up November 12 at the Brai Ayonote Boxing Gym, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The main bout will be the National Cruiserweight challenge contest between Amuel Ebohen and Godwin Ambrose. In other bouts, Henry Abolokeji will take on Segun Ajikun in the welterweight class, Muyideen Ijalo and Hammed Adedokun will do battle in the lightweight category while Lucky Oyibo and Ibrahim Shubusi will entertain in the national light welterweight challenge contest.

He said that the promotion had received the approval of the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control and everything was geared to making their first outing a huge success.