It’s Time Nigerians Rebuild Nation-Stakeholders – IPC

Nigerians have been called upon to collectively restore true democracy and save the nation from total collapse.

This call was made at a one-day multi-stakeholder dialogue on rebuilding trust in the electoral process, institutions and elections organised by the International Press Centre (IPC) with support from the European Union.

In his welcome address, the Executive Director of the International Press Centre, Mr Lanre Arogundade, posited that the task of building trust in the electoral process was a collective responsibility.

He, noted that the public forum was organised with the expectation that the thoughts and perspectives will help shape a better future for Nigeria’s electoral processes and elections.

“Perception-wise, misconception-wise, or reality-wise, it cannot be denied that some contentious issues arising from the 2023 elections have created mistrust among Nigerians.

“It’s in the public domain that the elections met with some unexpected challenges which ordinarily shouldn’t overshadow its significant milestones including the meticulous preparation and the use of technology for voting via BVAS which remain highly commendable,” stated Arogundade.

The keynote speaker, Prof. Isaac Albert, Professor of African History, Peace and Conflict Studies at the Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies, University of Ibadan, said it was important that Nigeria go back to true democracy and that the citizens need show true commitment to rebuilding the nation.

In his presentation tagged: ‘Deeping Commitments for Multi- stakeholders Collaboration in Rebuilding Trust in the Electoral Process and Institutions’, Albert said there were present disappointments in the country due to factors including the outcome of the 2023 General Elections, hunger across the land, the wide gap between the elite and have nots, violent extremism in the north and japa syndrome.

He said there was the need to “deepen commitment to trust building as there is no alternative democracy and that without trust democracy remains a facade.”

Albert further noted that Nigeria needs to be urgently saved in order not to go the path of African countries like Mali, Niger and Guinea stating:”As a nation, all of us must come together to save Nigeria, we do not have another nation…”

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, represented by the Lagos State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Ayobami Salami, noted that INEC has continually improved in every election though it is not where it should be.

However, he buttressed that Nigeria will be better with the protection of democracy and improvement of electoral process.

“We must accept joint responsibility and provide a joint solution, if we do this we will be better for it,” stated Salami.