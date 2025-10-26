It’s Time For Youth To Lead, Sokoto Rep Rejects Re-Election Bid

A member of the House of Representatives representing Kebbe/Tambuwal federal constituency in Sokoto State, Abdussamad Dasuki, has said he will not contest for re-election in 2027.

Dasuki, who spoke in a press statement on Sunday, October 26, said his decision was a personal sacrifice aimed at creating space for younger Nigerians to participate in governance.

According to the lawmaker, his choice was guided by conviction and the need to strengthen democracy through youth inclusion.

Dasuki, who began his political journey in 2011, has served in the Sokoto House of Assembly, the State Executive Council, and currently at the National Assembly.

“After due consultation with my team, our leader, my family, and my conscience, I have decided not to seek re-election to the House of Representatives in 2027.

“This is not born out of fatigue or disillusionment, but a higher calling — a decision rooted in belief, in hope, and in the future we all desire to see.”

He is also the founder of The Future Is Now Project, a youth inclusion initiative launched in October 2025, which advocates that 70 per cent of seats in the House of Representatives should be held by Nigerians under 40 by 2027.

The 47-year-old lawmaker said his decision not to re-contest aligns with the ideals of the movement he has consistently promoted.

“I am still a youth by all standards, but I have crossed the 40-year threshold we proposed,” he said.

“If we are to give meaning to our words, we must be willing to pay a heavy price. This, my dear constituents, is that sacrifice. And so I choose to make space for the vision we proclaimed.”

Reflecting on his 14-year political journey, Dasuki expressed gratitude to his constituents and political mentor, Aminu Tambuwal, former Sokoto governor and now senator, for their support.

“To my constituents, you gave me your trust, and I carried it like a badge of honour,” he said.

“To our youth, I say: no more waiting, no more excuses, no more silence. Take your place. Stand tall. Lead with courage, integrity, and vision.”

He added that he would continue to contribute to national development through mentorship, policy advocacy, and youth empowerment.

“As I step aside, I wish to bequeath a new legacy in Nigeria’s political history — one that showcases leaders who know when to exit, paving the way for a fresher generation,” Dasuki said.