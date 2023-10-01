It’s Time for Reflection –Jonathan

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan on his own said that Nigeria’s Independence offers Nigerians the opportunity to reflect on the country’s great journey of nationhood; acclaim its modest strides, reassess the odds the nation has survived, chart a path out of present challenges and renew their hopes for a greater tomorrow.

Jonathan in his goodwill message made available to journalists yesterday by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, also said Nigeria has seen progress as well as setbacks. He commended Nigerians for their steadfastness and loyalty to the country, according to him, in the face of the modest successes recorded and the developmental challenges the nation has faced since independence.

He encouraged Nigerians not to despair but to remain committed to the task of charting a more progressive path for a greater tomorrow. He noted that the anniversary offers citizens and leaders of the country to reflect on Nigeria’s journey of nationhood since independence.

Dr. Jonathan said: “It is now 63 years since our dear country got her independence from Britain. This commemoration offers us the opportunity to reflect on Nigeria’s great journey of nationhood; acclaim our modest strides, reassess the odds we survived, chart a path out of present challenges and re- new our hopes for a greater tomorrow.

“Our country has seen progress as well as setbacks. Patriotic Nigerians, believing in their country, have always stood firm, sharing in the glory of successes and feeling the pain of missed opportunities.” He stated further that if there was a sense of disappointment among our population, especially the youths, on the nation’s failed aspirations, over the years, such feeling was not entirely out of place.

“Yet, rather than despair, we should look back at the encouraging signposts that set the tone for an auspicious future and the promise that we could attain our growth and development goals. Our nation survived a civil war, pulled through economic downturns at different times and has continued to hold its ground against threatening socio-political challenges, leveraging that indomitable spirit that guided our nationalists to remain steadfast and focused.

This is the same disposition that today strengthens our citizens and enlivens their spirit and hope against the menace of terrorism, in- security, economic hardship and worsening effects of climate change.” He added that it is the spirit that pushes Nigerians to excel on the global stage in sports, medicine, music, arts, technology and scholarship.

“As we mark yet another independence anniversary, we should focus our energy towards enthroning equity, justice, peace and national cohesion in order to bring to fruition the dream of Nigeria realising its full potential and holding up the torch of liberty and progress for all Africans. Happy Independence Anniversary. God bless Nigeria.”