It’s Though Being A Nigerian, Singer Tems Reveals

Grammy-award-winning singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has said being a Nigerian is “tough.”

The “essence” crooner highlighted that despite the hardship of being a Nigerian, there is a blessing attached to it if one utilizes their talent and takes it to where it would be appreciated.

She further described Nigerian women as “a miracle.”

Speaking in a recent interview with Kiss FM, London, United Kingdom, the 28-year-old music star said, “Being a Nigerian woman is a miracle. Because being a Nigerian, for anybody, is tough.

“But I think if you can tap into your gifts and own who you are and be unapologetic about it, and take that to the world, that is an honour.

“I think Nigerian women are the most blessed. I won’t say the most blessed but everybody is blessed in an equal manner but Nigerian women are very special to me. They are very dear to me and I believe that it is such a huge blessing to be a Nigerian woman and to be living in this time.”