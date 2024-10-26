It’s Slavery To Discipline Children For Speaking Mother Tongue – Yul Edochie

Share

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has condemned the act of disciplining children for speaking their native language.

Yul Edochie encouraged parents and educators to foster linguistic diversity and cultural pride, advising people never to make their fellow Africans feel inferior for being Africans.

In a video shared via his Instagram page, Yul Edochie argued that it was unacceptable to punish children for speaking their mother tongue, thereby highlighting the importance of teaching English for communication, but insisted that children should not be flogged when they speak their native language.

He further attributed this mindset to colonialism’s lingering effects, urging Africans to reclaim their heritage.

He questioned whether other cultures, like the Chinese, would ever discourage their language, highlighting the double standard.

He said: “Yes, teach children English. It’s important for communication. But don’t flog them for speaking their mother tongue. That’s unacceptable. That’s slavery mentality which Oyibo people stuffed out brains with. Will a Chinese man or woman ever flog a Chinese child for speaking Chinese?

“Never make your fellow African feel inferior for being African. If we’re not proud of who we are as Africans & where we come from, we’ll never know where we’re headed.”

