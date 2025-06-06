It’s Significant Occasion, Says Abiodun

Share

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has extended his warmest greetings to the Muslim community in celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Adha, a significant occasion that embodies the spirit of sacrifice and devotion.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, in Abeokuta, Abiodun said: “On this special occasion, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all Muslims as we observe Eid-el-Adha.

“This celebration is not only a time for joy and festivity but also a moment for reflection on the values of sacrifice, love, and generosity.

“As we gather with family and friends, let us remember those in need and extend our hands to help them. “The true essence of Eid lies in our ability to share our blessings with others.”

