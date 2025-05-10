It’s Seven Doors Vs Lisabi

Share

…as AMVCA holds today

The 2025 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) holds today at the Eko Hotel Convection Centre where glitz and glamour will dominate the media space.

With two honorary awards: The industry’s Merit Awards and the Trailblazer awards; the 11th edition will present a total of 28 awards in recognition of outstanding achievements in film production, culture, fashion, music and other aspects of African entertainment.

And with 11 nominations in categories that include Best lead actor, Best lead actress, Best Director, Best Art, Best Supporting Actor, Best Scripted Series, Best Makeup, Best Music Scores, Best Writer, Best Indigenous Language West Africa and Best Sound design; Femi Adebayo’s Seven Doors movie will battle the ultimate win of the night alongside Latif Adedimeji’s Lisabi: The Uprising movie, with a total of 10 nominations in categories that includes Best Movie,’ ‘Best Actor,’ ‘Best Art Direction,’ ‘Best Cinematography,’ ‘Best Indigenous Language Western Africa’, Best Supporting actor amongst others.

With his second nomination at the AMVCA, fans are eager to see Adedimeji win at least a plaque out his overall 10 nominations.

However the Best Lead Actress nomination will see Chioma Chukwuka (Seven Doors), Gbubemi Ejeye (Farmer’s Bride), Uzoamaka Onuoha (Agemo), Uche Montana (Thinline), Uzoamaka Aniunoh (Phoenix Fury), Hilda Dokubo (The Uprising: Wives On Strike 3), and Bimbo Ademoye (Anikulapo: Rise Of The Spectre) battle for the grand prize.

The 11th edition will witness music performance by Kunmie, Fido, Johnny Drillle and the Dream Catchers

