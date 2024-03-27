It’s Self-defeating To Steal, Destroy Public Assets – Aregbesola

The immediate past Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola has stressed the need to protect public assets. According to him, “it is self-defeating for the people to steal, vandalise or destroy public assets” during riots. Aregbesola spoke in Osogbo yesterday at the public presentation of a book titled: ‘Essentials of Public Asset Management’, written by Niyi Olanipekun. He noted that the protection of public assets is a collective responsibility.

The former governor said it is self-defeating and a harm to the state for anyone to destroy public assets during a riot or public rage. Aregbesola said: “Public assets can be traced to the mythical social contract and the origin of government when individuals gave up the power of governing themselves and surrendered it to the sovereign who will govern on their behalf.

“The common public utilities like roads and water bodies became facilities used by members of the public, superintended and managed by the government on behalf of all members of the state. “In many cases, these assets are a monument and a testament of the people’s creativity and sense of value. “In some countries, private assets are acquired by the government and then designated as state monument. “In the past, the most beautiful and the grandest building in any community used to be the king’s palace.

“This is why an invading and conquering power would first desecrate and then destroy the king’s palace to assert their conquest. “It must be noted that though these assets are named after the government, they are indeed owned by the people whom the government is established to serve.”