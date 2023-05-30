It’s sad to leave office, says Tallen

Ex-Minister of Women Affairs Pauline Tallen has said she is sad to leave the ministry. Tallen said this in her speech at the sendoff dinner organized by the ministry in her honour in Abuja.

She said: “It’s sad to leave you but I’m happy to leave because there is time for everything and the best time to leave is when the ovation is high.”

Tallen urged the struggle for women to locate their rightful place and to be economically empowered should continue because when women are well empowered, they will make huge progress.

She said: “Those that have contested elections and lost at the various levels should not give up. God bless and keep you and I pray that God will bring a better minister to the ministry because women’s rights are human rights and any nation that neglects 50 per cent of its population is walking on one leg.”

She called on President Bola Tinubu to fulfill his campaign promises. Tallen said: “We will stand with him in prayer to ensure he fulfills his campaign promises. There’s hope for Nigerian women.”

“Most of the crimes against women are done at the subnational level. The Ministry of Women Affairs is not a standalone ministry, commissioners from different states should work together to ensure a safe environment for Nigerian women.”