It’s Religious Duty To Write Will Before Death Comes –Imam Jamiu

Chief Imam of Lekki Central Mosque, Sheikh Ridwan Jamiu, urged Muslims to prioritize estate planning, not merely as a legal responsibility but as a religious and moral imperative. The Islamic clerics made this disclosure at the Quarterly Da’wah Workshop organized by the Lekki Muslim Ummah (LEMU) recently, in Lagos.

With a Theme: “Shari’ah-Compliant Trust and Inheritance Planning: A Necessity for Muslims. Sheikh Jamiu highlighted that planning for one’s death is a clear Islamic injunction and recounted the sudden death of a medical doctor en route Sokoto State as a reminder of life’s unpredictability for Muslims believers. “You don’t know how, when, or where you’ll die; but you must be prepared,” he warned.

According to him, Prophet Muhammad (SAW) instructed that no Muslim with assets should sleep two nights without writing a will. He lamented how some wealthy individuals die without any documentation, stating, “Some of us are billionaires and people don’t know because nothing has been documented.

You should not pass two nights without a written will.” He makes reference to Qur’anic verses including Surah Al-Munafiqun and Surah An-Nisa, Sheikh Jamiu issued a strong warning: “The shares are fixed. You cannot change them. If you tamper with Allah’s allotment, the punishment is severe.”

He went on to outline key tools in Islamic estate planning; will writing (wasiyyah), hibah (lifetime gifts), and three types of waqf (public, private, and commercial), clarifying that a waqf cannot be inherited and must be managed under specified terms by a trustee. He also introduced takaful as a permissible Islamic insurance model, cautioning: “Even if a company labels itself Islamic, verify its practices.

Not all banks or products are genuinely Shari’ah-compliant.” Stressing the non material dimensions of inheritance, he said, “Succession planning begins with our children.

What are they learning? What future are we preparing for them?” He ended on a reflective note: “The best legacy you can leave for humanity is righteous children,” followed by prayers for the families in attendance. In his remarks, chairman of the occasion, Mr. Lateef Omoyemi Akangbe, SAN, followed with a seasoned legal perspective.

He described trusts as more effective than wills, stating, “Let me tell you how I view trust. I tell my clients that setting up a trust is far better than distributing assets through a will.” Citing personal experience, he said, “I’ve been involved in several legal battles over wills involving some of the wealthiest Nigerians. The more money there is, the greater the fight.”