It’s Rare Privilege To Be Bayelsa Gov –Diri

Share

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has said he is determined to leave lasting legacies in infrastructural development. He considers it a rare privilege to govern the state.

He stated this on Saturday during a gala night organised by the state government in honour of Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) members at the Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall in Yenagoa.

The event rounded off the three-day 20th All-Nigerian Editors Conference (ANEC) held in the state capital. Diri said he treats issues of development of the state seriously, as he is aware that constitutionally he is allowed only two terms in office.

He assured that with his deputy, they will keep doing their best in the remaining three years for Bayelsans to feel the impact of their service to the state and to the country. His words: “For us, it is a rare privilege to serve our people. Opportunity like this does not come often.

By the constitution of Nigeria, I am barred from contesting again as governor of Bayelsa State. “So, the only thing that will speak for me, my deputy and most of us in this administration, is the legacy that we leave in terms of both human and material infrastructure.

Developing the state is now in our hands and we will keep doing our best in the remaining three years so that when we leave, the state will continue to feel our impact, having travelled the eight year journey in service to people of Bayelsa State and Nigeria.”

While responding to remarks of the NGE President, Mr Eze Anaba, Diri approved the request to institute an annual lecture to honour and immortalise a foremost nationalist and pioneer editor of Daily Times, late Mr Ernest Sesei Ikoli, an indigene of Bayelsa State, beginning from 2025.

He also granted an appeal by the Guild’s president for two interns at the state-owned Niger Delta Television (NDTV), who missed out when the governor directed the employment of 13 of their colleagues when he visited the station last year.

In his address, Anaba expressed gratitude to Governor Diri for being a perfect host and for recognising the essential roles editors play in shaping the society. Anaba also stated that the support of the governor during the conference was an indication of the importance he attached to a free and responsible press.

Share

Please follow and like us: