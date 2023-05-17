New Telegraph

May 17, 2023
Its Official As Guinness World Records Recognizes Hilda Baci’s 100hrs Of Cooking Marathon

The Guinness World Records (GWR) has finally released an official statement following the recent feat achieved by Nigerian celebrity chef, Hilda Baci.

Hilda Baci breaks the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time more than 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds which was first achieved by an Indian chef, Lata Tondon in 2019.

In the late hours of Monday, May 15,  2023, Hilda Baci hit the set target of cooking non-stop for 96 hours. However, after the 96th hour, the determined young lady added an extra 4 hours to hit a 100-hour cooking marathon.

However, her 100-hour cooking marathon which broke the record of the India Chef who cooked for 87 hours 45 minutes has been recognized by Guinness World Records who have shared their story of the historic cooking stint of Hilda Baci.

In recognition, Guinness World Records has issued a statement on their official website that was published on Tuesday, with a statement that reads, “She’s hoping to snap up the record title for the longest cooking marathon (individual) which currently belongs to Lata Tondon (India) with a time of 87 hr 45 min”.

“Hilda began cooking on Thursday and continued through to Monday, reportedly whipping up 55 recipes and more than 100 meals in a whopping 100-hour stint.

“Officials on our records team look forward to reviewing the evidence and hope to be able to verify Hilda’s efforts as a new record very soon.”

A spokesperson of the British reference platform said: “We are looking forward to receiving the evidence for its Records Management Team to review before we can confirm the record is official”.

 

