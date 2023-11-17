It’s Obligatory To Stand With Palestine, Says Sheikh Sudais

…Urges Muslims To Donate

TSheikh Abdul-Rahman Al-Sudais, the head of the Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, has called on Muslims to show solidarity and stand with their persecuted brothers in Palestine. Sheikh Sudais, who holds the rank of a minister in Saudi Arabia, made the call during an address he delivered at Masjid Al-Haram in Makkah, on Friday last week, also urged Muslims to donate to the people of Palestine through official channels. After Sheikh Sudais’ address, Saudi Arabia government sent a plane carrying food, supplies and equipment to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The humanitarian help was carried out by the King Salman Humanitarian Center. Saudi Arabia-based media house Saudi Gazette has reported that the first relief plane that touched down in Egypt was loaded with 35 tons of vital aids for the Palestinians. In the initial days of the latest war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, Sheikh Sudais had issued a statement and expressed his admiration for the stand taken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the issue. The statement was made in the second week of October.

After that, the war has gone to the destructive level and the Israel attack on Gaza has killed more than 10,800, among them, 40% children, according to reports. Sheikh Sudais had then praised the steadfast stance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia towards the Palestine cause. He commended the blessed efforts taken by Saudi to support the security, peace and dignified life of the Palestinian people. He also reckoned the initiative taken up to establish a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as the capital.

He stressed in the statement that the issue of Palestine and Holy Jerusalem is the issue of the Custodian of two mosques, Crown Prince Sheikh Muhammed bin Salman and the people of Saudi Arabia and thus, adding that they will continue to stand by the Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate rights. He also reminded that Saudi always had a history of taking firm positions towards the issues of Muslims around the world and confirmed that the Kingdom will continue to do so and defend the Palestinian cause until they regain their denied rights and the region is re-established.

He said: “The positions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are based on its religious principles and because of the religious status of Al-Aqsa Mosque is in the hearts of Muslims.” He condemned Israel’s aggressive actions carried out and said that it is unacceptable in both religious as well as international custom. “They have violated, with their aggression sanctities and deprived the rights of innocent people,” the statement read.