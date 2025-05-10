It’s Now Expensive To Be A Boyfriend Than Husband – Tochi

Share

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Tochi, has stirred social media controversy with his recent remarks comparing the financial responsibilities of boyfriends and husbands.

Taking to his social media page on Friday, Tochi stated that being a boyfriend has now become more financially demanding than being a husband.

Although he gave no further breakdown on his post or explained the reason behind the assertion, netizens have taken to his comment section to react to it.

He said, “It’s more expensive now to be a boyfriend than a husband.”

Reactions trailing this post;

@SitoEmmy said: “It’s more demanding now to be a girlfriend than a wife. ✌”

@Notdeclanrice commented: “Better remain a boyfriend because baby food no be here o.”

@baba_krypt wrote: “Can never be me, feel free to leave if you think I’m stingy.”

@DukeofBourdilon commented: “And where’s the lie??

Nowadays, boyfriends are on par with fathers ✍️”

@j_rozzi wrote: “The ladies made it so, but forgetting the most important thing…”

@justkency commented: “Stop dating hungry, poor girls. Why are you exposing yourself to unnecessary relationship hazards? When you are with hungry girls, you can’t experience a healthy relationship or love. You’d only experience “Give me, Give me.”

@oxndes said: “This guy talks too much

Somebody find me akpu, let me block his mouth with it

Why man go dey talk like woman?”

